US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington in August. Photo: Reuters
US hoping for North Korea nuclear talks in days or weeks, Mike Pompeo says
- US secretary of state says Trump would be ‘very disappointed’ if Kim Jong-un doesn’t return to negotiating table
- Pyongyang’s recent missile tests have complicated negotiations, which have stalled since February summit
Former detainees Kim Dong-chul (centre), Kim Hak-song (behind) and Tony Kim (left) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in May 2018 after they were freed by North Korea. Photo: AFP
Ex-North Korea prisoner Kim Dong-chul says he was a CIA spy
- The South Korean-born US citizen claims he sought out nuclear secrets and used a concealed wristwatch camera
- Kim was one of three American detainees freed by Pyongyang in May 2018
