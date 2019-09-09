Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington in August. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

US hoping for North Korea nuclear talks in days or weeks, Mike Pompeo says

  • US secretary of state says Trump would be ‘very disappointed’ if Kim Jong-un doesn’t return to negotiating table
  • Pyongyang’s recent missile tests have complicated negotiations, which have stalled since February summit
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:34am, 9 Sep, 2019

Former detainees Kim Dong-chul (centre), Kim Hak-song (behind) and Tony Kim (left) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in May 2018 after they were freed by North Korea. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Ex-North Korea prisoner Kim Dong-chul says he was a CIA spy

  • The South Korean-born US citizen claims he sought out nuclear secrets and used a concealed wristwatch camera
  • Kim was one of three American detainees freed by Pyongyang in May 2018
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:43pm, 7 Sep, 2019

