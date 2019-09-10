Glen Wood, a Canadian living in Japan, is fighting to get his brokerage manager job back at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. Photo: AP
Fathers in Japan who were sidelined for taking paternity leave are fighting back
- One of the first Japanese lawsuits on paternity harassment is expected to get under way this week
- This comes as a number of fathers say they have been punished for taking paternity leave which is legally due to them, but is seldom taken
Topic | Japan
Glen Wood, a Canadian living in Japan, is fighting to get his brokerage manager job back at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. Photo: AP