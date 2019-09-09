North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, centre, pictured in Singapore. Photo: AP
North Korea says it is willing to resume nuclear talks with the US later this month
- Pyongyang’s vice foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, made the overture in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency
- But she warned the US not to ‘toy with an old scenario’ or else ‘a deal between the two sides may come to an end’
