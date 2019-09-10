US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of a meeting in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Japan struggles to elude Trump’s auto tariff threat in final US trade agreement
- Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump announced a preliminary trade deal in August, with Japan cutting tariffs on US agricultural products
- But Trump has left the door open to higher duties on Japanese vehicles in a final agreement due later this month
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with US President Donald Trump in Biarritz. Photo: AFP
Japan insists it did not give up too much in US trade deal but experts say Washington is bigger winner
- US and Japan agreed in principle on a trade deal under which Tokyo would slash tariffs on American beef, pork and other agricultural products
- Some officials in Tokyo have said the country should not give up its leverage over US farmers without substantial concessions
