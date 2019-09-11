Newly appointed Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi. Photo: Reuters
Is Shinjiro Koizumi being fast-tracked as Japan’s next leader, following in his father’s footsteps?
- The popular 38-year-old politician is the son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi and is widely touted as a future leader himself
- Other notable appointments in Japan’s new cabinet include new foreign and defence ministers
Topic | Japan
Newly appointed Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Shinzo Abe’s cabinet reshuffle marks the start of ‘open race’ to pick Japan’s next prime minister
- Toshimitsu Motegi was named as the new foreign minister, replacing Taro Kono, who moves to the defence portfolio
- Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of much-loved former PM Junichiro Koizumi, was appointed environment minister
Topic | Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP