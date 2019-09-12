Demonstrators, numbering about 150, gathered to protest the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Outraged protesters take to the streets again as anger mounts over Japan’s ‘outdated’ rape laws
- Action sparked after a man was acquitted of raping his daughter because the law requires there to be ‘overwhelming force, a threat, or the victim was incapacitated’
Topic | Crime
A #MeToo rally, organised by Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women at Chater Garden in Central. 28AUG19 SCMP / Dickson Lee
Thousands gather at #MeToo rally to demand Hong Kong police answer accusations of sexual violence against protesters
- Local women’s group says the force is ‘using sexual violence as an instrument of intimidation’ – an accusation senior officers deny
- Organisers say rally drew 30,000 people, but police estimate 11,500 attended at its peak
Topic | Hong Kong protests
