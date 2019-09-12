Channels

Demonstrators, numbering about 150, gathered to protest the lack of substantial legal protection for sexual assault victims in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Outraged protesters take to the streets again as anger mounts over Japan’s ‘outdated’ rape laws

  • Action sparked after a man was acquitted of raping his daughter because the law requires there to be ‘overwhelming force, a threat, or the victim was incapacitated’
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:56am, 12 Sep, 2019

A #MeToo rally, organised by Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women at Chater Garden in Central. 28AUG19 SCMP / Dickson Lee
Politics

Thousands gather at #MeToo rally to demand Hong Kong police answer accusations of sexual violence against protesters

  • Local women’s group says the force is ‘using sexual violence as an instrument of intimidation’ – an accusation senior officers deny
  • Organisers say rally drew 30,000 people, but police estimate 11,500 attended at its peak
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 1:17am, 29 Aug, 2019

