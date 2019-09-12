South Korean protesters hold Japanese rising sun flags during a rally to mark the South Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule. Photo: AP
South Korea’s complaints about Rising Sun ‘war crime flag’ fall on deaf ears in Japan
- The 16-rayed flag is often associated with World War Two, the Imperial Japanese Army, and Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula
- At a time of strained bilateral relations, South Korea has sought to ban the flag from stadiums at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo
Topic | Japan
South Korean protesters hold Japanese rising sun flags during a rally to mark the South Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule. Photo: AP
Qiu Guohong, China's ambassador to South Korea. Photo: Handout
Japan’s ‘economic sanctions’ against South Korea will backfire: Chinese ambassador to Seoul
- Qiu Guohong says Tokyo will ‘suffer damage’ from its decision to curb exports of key materials to Seoul, in an apparent reference to the US-China trade war
- South Korea has upped the ante by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organisation about the dispute
Topic | Japan
Qiu Guohong, China's ambassador to South Korea. Photo: Handout