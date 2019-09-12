Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean protesters hold Japanese rising sun flags during a rally to mark the South Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korea’s complaints about Rising Sun ‘war crime flag’ fall on deaf ears in Japan

  • The 16-rayed flag is often associated with World War Two, the Imperial Japanese Army, and Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula
  • At a time of strained bilateral relations, South Korea has sought to ban the flag from stadiums at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 3:50pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean protesters hold Japanese rising sun flags during a rally to mark the South Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Qiu Guohong, China's ambassador to South Korea. Photo: Handout
Politics

Japan’s ‘economic sanctions’ against South Korea will backfire: Chinese ambassador to Seoul

  • Qiu Guohong says Tokyo will ‘suffer damage’ from its decision to curb exports of key materials to Seoul, in an apparent reference to the US-China trade war
  • South Korea has upped the ante by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organisation about the dispute
Topic |   Japan
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 10:57pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Qiu Guohong, China's ambassador to South Korea. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.