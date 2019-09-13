Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People at a pride parade in Tokyo in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
East Asia

US man in gay marriage sues Japan’s government for same rights to long-term visa as heterosexual foreign couples

  • Andrew High, a US citizen who is married to a Japanese man, is suing for the same rights to stay in the country as a foreign heterosexual couple would get
  • In Japan, foreign nationals married to Japanese citizens in heterosexual unions are granted long-term residence status upon arrival, but those in same-sex marriages are not
Topic |   LGBTI
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:30am, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

People at a pride parade in Tokyo in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.