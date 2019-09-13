People at a pride parade in Tokyo in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
US man in gay marriage sues Japan’s government for same rights to long-term visa as heterosexual foreign couples
- Andrew High, a US citizen who is married to a Japanese man, is suing for the same rights to stay in the country as a foreign heterosexual couple would get
- In Japan, foreign nationals married to Japanese citizens in heterosexual unions are granted long-term residence status upon arrival, but those in same-sex marriages are not
Topic | LGBTI
