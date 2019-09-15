Channels

Elderly people work out in the grounds of a temple in Tokyo to celebrate Japan’s Respect for the Aged Day. Photo: AFP
East Asia

World’s most aged society just got older – Japan sets new records

  • The elderly now make up more than 28 per cent of the population and the figure is expected to hit 30 by 2025
  • More seniors than ever before are staying in the world of work as the country looks for ways to counter a deepening labour shortage
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:51pm, 15 Sep, 2019

Elderly people work out in the grounds of a temple in Tokyo to celebrate Japan's Respect for the Aged Day. Photo: AFP
