Elderly people work out in the grounds of a temple in Tokyo to celebrate Japan’s Respect for the Aged Day. Photo: AFP
World’s most aged society just got older – Japan sets new records
- The elderly now make up more than 28 per cent of the population and the figure is expected to hit 30 by 2025
- More seniors than ever before are staying in the world of work as the country looks for ways to counter a deepening labour shortage
Topic | Japan
Elderly people work out in the grounds of a temple in Tokyo to celebrate Japan’s Respect for the Aged Day. Photo: AFP