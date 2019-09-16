Channels

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un walks with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam’s Hanoi in February. Photo: AP
Did North Korea’s Kim Jong-un invite US President Donald Trump to visit him in Pyongyang?

  • The offer for another summit came in a letter delivered late last month, according to South Korea’s ‘Joongang’ newspaper
  • This appeared to be confirmed by Seoul’s foreign minister in parliament on Monday, though she did issue a clarification of her comments later in the day
Updated: 5:54pm, 16 Sep, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave US President Donald Trump until the end of the year to make a “bold decision”. Photo: AFP
Edward Howell
Edward Howell

When North Korea and the US restart nuclear weapons talks, the ‘bold decision’ might be to compromise

  • Edward Howell writes that if Pyongyang and Washington want to get past their failure in Hanoi and make this month’s negotiations a success, they must realise the winner does not have to take all
Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Sep, 2019

