North Korea’s Kim Jong-un walks with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam’s Hanoi in February. Photo: AP
Did North Korea’s Kim Jong-un invite US President Donald Trump to visit him in Pyongyang?
- The offer for another summit came in a letter delivered late last month, according to South Korea’s ‘Joongang’ newspaper
- This appeared to be confirmed by Seoul’s foreign minister in parliament on Monday, though she did issue a clarification of her comments later in the day
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave US President Donald Trump until the end of the year to make a “bold decision”. Photo: AFP
