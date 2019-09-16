The exterior of the North Korea-themed restaurant in Seoul after the owner took down some of the offending images. Photo: YouTube
North Korean-themed restaurant in Seoul removes Kim portraits after social media outcry
- Soon-to-be-opened eatery had decorated its outside walls with portraits of the country’s late leaders, a North Korean flag and propaganda-style messages such as ‘more alcohol for the comrades!’
- But it prompted an outcry on social media – and an investigation from local police on suspicion of breaching the national security act
