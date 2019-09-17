Quarantine officials control access to a pig farm in Paju, South Korea, after a case of African swine fever was confirmed at the farm. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea confirms first outbreak of African swine fever, will cull nearly 4,000 pigs
- South Korea is the latest country to be hit by African swine fever, which is pushing pork prices up around the world
- It is expected the disease entered the country from North Korea, which is battling an outbreak
Topic | South Korea
In July, China’s pig population had fallen by 32.2 per cent from a year earlier, and was down 9.4 per cent compared with the previous month, according to latest government figures. Photo: AP
China aims to become self-sufficient in pork production despite African swine fever
- Agriculture ministry says long-term goal is achievable despite the loss of a third of domestic livestock owing to impact of disease
- Observers believe foreign producers will never be able to produce enough to satisfy the world’s largest market for the meat
Topic | African swine fever
