SCMP
Quarantine officials control access to a pig farm in Paju, South Korea, after a case of African swine fever was confirmed at the farm. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

South Korea confirms first outbreak of African swine fever, will cull nearly 4,000 pigs

  • South Korea is the latest country to be hit by African swine fever, which is pushing pork prices up around the world
  • It is expected the disease entered the country from North Korea, which is battling an outbreak
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:55am, 17 Sep, 2019

In July, China’s pig population had fallen by 32.2 per cent from a year earlier, and was down 9.4 per cent compared with the previous month, according to latest government figures. Photo: AP
China Economy

China aims to become self-sufficient in pork production despite African swine fever

  • Agriculture ministry says long-term goal is achievable despite the loss of a third of domestic livestock owing to impact of disease
  • Observers believe foreign producers will never be able to produce enough to satisfy the world’s largest market for the meat
Topic |   African swine fever
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:41am, 12 Sep, 2019

