Japan already has a civilian space programme which has successfully launched a number of satellites into orbit. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan's Shinzo Abe wants a 'space self-defence force' to protect the country's satellites

  • The PM broached the idea of extending the country's militaristic reach to outer space at an annual gathering of top brass in Tokyo
  • It comes amid an intensifying race among world powers such as the US, Russia and China to develop technologies in the domain
Topic | Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 4:57pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Japan already has a civilian space programme which has successfully launched a number of satellites into orbit. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
East Asia

Shinzo Abe's cabinet reshuffle marks the start of 'open race' to pick Japan's next prime minister

  • Toshimitsu Motegi was named as the new foreign minister, replacing Taro Kono, who moves to the defence portfolio
  • Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of much-loved former PM Junichiro Koizumi, was appointed environment minister
Topic | Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:57pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
