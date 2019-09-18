Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest oil exporter and has been the supplier of last resort for decades. Oil prices ended nearly 15 per cent higher on Monday before stabilising. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia reassures Asian oil refiners about supply after weekend attacks left South Korea with ‘most to lose’
- Attack on state-owned producer Saudi Aramco’s crude-processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day
- South Korea and Japan both indicated earlier this week they would consider the coordinated release of oil reserves to ensure supply
Topic | Saudi Arabia
A production facility at Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Goldman Sachs hopes Aramco deal in Saudi Arabia can help it recover from 1MDB fallout
- After missing out on at least US$25 billion in deals in Abu Dhabi, the bank is well-placed for the world’s biggest initial public offering from Aramco
- The deal could open the door to more lucrative mandates as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign investment and plans to privatise state assets
Topic | Goldman Sachs
