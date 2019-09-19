South Korean police believe the nine unsolved murders were committed by a serial killer due to the consistent modus operandi. Photo: AP
Police identify suspect in South Korea’s infamous cold case ‘Hwaseong murders’
- Between 1986 and 1991, 10 women were raped and killed in Hwaseong County but despite a vast investigation, the culprit was never found
- The case inspired the 2003 film ‘Memories of Murder’, directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring actor Song Kang-ho
A police officer stands guard near the national flags of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
‘I’ve got a rifle and I’m hunting Koreans’: threatening letter sent with a bullet to South Korean embassy in Japan
- The letter was delivered to the embassy building in Tokyo last week, a member of staff confirmed without giving any more details
- It comes amid an escalating feud between the two Asian neighbours over trade, security and the legacy of World War II
