A Tepco staff member measures radiation levels. Photo: AFP
Japanese court acquits former Tepco bosses over Fukushima disaster
- The three former executives had faced up to five years in prison if convicted of professional negligence resulting in death and injury
- The three men were the only people to face criminal prosecution over the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl
Shinjiro Koizumi, Japan's newly appointed environment minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan’s new environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi wants to scrap nuclear reactors
- His comments are likely to prove controversial in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which supports a return to nuclear power
- Koizumi is the son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, who was also an anti-nuclear advocate
