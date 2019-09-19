The uninhabited islands are known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan and US drills simulate response to a seaborne invasion, reflecting anxieties about China
- Japan and China have been involved in a long-running dispute over the sovereignty of a small archipelago between the nations
- The military exercises underline Japan’s resolve to protect the integrity of its territory
Topic | Japan
Japan plans new police unit to guard Diaoyu islands at centre of dispute with China
- Members of the unit will tackle any unauthorised landings in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, including on the disputed islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan
- Ties between China and Japan deteriorated to their worst point in decades after Japan bought part of the disputed chain from a private owner in 2012
Topic | China-Japan relations
