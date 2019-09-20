Channels

The apartment building in Saitama where the body of Ryosuke Shindo was found. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japanese man arrested after stepson, 9, is found dead with strangulation marks

  • The body of Ryosuke Shindo was found at about 1am on Wednesday, about a day after his mother reported him missing
  • The stepfather, Yusuke Shindo, had told his wife the boy went to an English class, but police determined he never made it there
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:51am, 20 Sep, 2019

The apartment building in Saitama where the body of Ryosuke Shindo was found. Photo: Kyodo
A student and her mother enter a school in Kawasaki, Japan. Photo: Reuters
People

In Japan, rising numbers of parents are harming their children. Why?

  • A spate of shocking attacks on youngsters by their carers has left Japan struggling to comprehend the reasons in a society known for its low crime rate
  • The culture of competition among mothers and breakdown of traditional living arrangements have been blamed, but as one expert says, ‘it’s complicated’
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 10:25am, 16 Sep, 2019

A student and her mother enter a school in Kawasaki, Japan. Photo: Reuters
