The apartment building in Saitama where the body of Ryosuke Shindo was found. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese man arrested after stepson, 9, is found dead with strangulation marks
- The body of Ryosuke Shindo was found at about 1am on Wednesday, about a day after his mother reported him missing
- The stepfather, Yusuke Shindo, had told his wife the boy went to an English class, but police determined he never made it there
A student and her mother enter a school in Kawasaki, Japan. Photo: Reuters
In Japan, rising numbers of parents are harming their children. Why?
- A spate of shocking attacks on youngsters by their carers has left Japan struggling to comprehend the reasons in a society known for its low crime rate
- The culture of competition among mothers and breakdown of traditional living arrangements have been blamed, but as one expert says, ‘it’s complicated’
