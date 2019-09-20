Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: AP
East Asia

Kim Jong-un vows to strengthen Pyongyang-Beijing ties, amid efforts to restart US talks

  • The North Korean leader says he will make every effort to strengthen ties with China and that the alliance is a ‘strategic option’
  • This comes as the North seeks to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with the US
Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 11:55am, 20 Sep, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meets his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho in Pyongyang. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China tells North Korea it wants ‘closer communication and cooperation on world stage’

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho during Pyongyang visit that the two countries ‘have always been in the same boat’
  • The meeting comes as both nations face deadlocks in talks with Washington
Topic |   North Korea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:49pm, 3 Sep, 2019

