A display showing microchips and circuit boards at the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo. Photo: AP
US-China trade war will continue as costs to both sides are minimal, says Singapore economist
- Tan Kong Yam of the Nanyang Technological University said the economic confrontation has roiled other economies more than the US and China
- He added that the trade war could end up being a ‘sideshow’ as the real struggle is the battle for supremacy in technology between Washington and Beijing
Topic | US-China trade war
