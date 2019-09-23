Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
East Asia

Shinzo Abe heads to US hoping for no new auto tariffs and de-escalation with Iran

  • Trump may claim any trade deal as a victory but Japan is likely to seek assurances from the US it will not impose higher tariffs on auto imports
  • As stability in the Middle East is critical for Japan, which relies heavily on energy imports from the region, Abe is set to call for dialogue with Iran
Topic |   Shinzo Abe
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 1:18pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
East Asia

Shinzo Abe’s cabinet reshuffle marks the start of ‘open race’ to pick Japan’s next prime minister

  • Toshimitsu Motegi was named as the new foreign minister, replacing Taro Kono, who moves to the defence portfolio
  • Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of much-loved former PM Junichiro Koizumi, was appointed environment minister
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:57pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
