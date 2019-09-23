Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Shinzo Abe heads to US hoping for no new auto tariffs and de-escalation with Iran
- Trump may claim any trade deal as a victory but Japan is likely to seek assurances from the US it will not impose higher tariffs on auto imports
- As stability in the Middle East is critical for Japan, which relies heavily on energy imports from the region, Abe is set to call for dialogue with Iran
Topic | Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Shinzo Abe’s cabinet reshuffle marks the start of ‘open race’ to pick Japan’s next prime minister
- Toshimitsu Motegi was named as the new foreign minister, replacing Taro Kono, who moves to the defence portfolio
- Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of much-loved former PM Junichiro Koizumi, was appointed environment minister
Topic | Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP