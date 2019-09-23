Sanma, or saury, fish for sale in a Japanese supermarket. Photo: Julian Ryall
Something fishy: Japanese have been eating sanma for generations but it’s now in short supply
- Sanma – or saury – has also grown increasingly popular outside Japan, due to its relatively low cost and the health benefits of its unsaturated fatty acids
- Hauls at Japanese ports have been in decline for years, prompting the industry to impose limits on catches even before this season set record lows
Topic | Japan
