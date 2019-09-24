Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan CEO, speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2017. Photo: AFP
Nissan and ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn pay US$16 million to settle US fraud claims
- US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that company hid more than US$140 million of former chief executive officer’s compensation from investors
- Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges, given 10-year ban from serving as officer or director of a publicly traded US company
Topic | Japan
