The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's helicopter carrier Izumo. Picture: Kyodo
Japan not inviting South Korea to naval review, as diplomatic dispute escalates
- Seven countries, including China, the US, Britain, Canada, Australia, India and Singapore, have been invited – but not South Korea
- Ties between the two countries have been strained over history, trade and defence
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?
- Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
- End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
