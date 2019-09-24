Channels

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's helicopter carrier Izumo. Picture: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan not inviting South Korea to naval review, as diplomatic dispute escalates

  • Seven countries, including China, the US, Britain, Canada, Australia, India and Singapore, have been invited – but not South Korea
  • Ties between the two countries have been strained over history, trade and defence
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:38pm, 24 Sep, 2019

South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?

  • Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
  • End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
Topic |   South Korea
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Sep, 2019

