South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
South Korean leader Moon Jae-in proposes replacing DMZ with ‘international peace zone’ bordering North Korea
- President envisions an area 4km (2.5 miles) wide that would house UN agencies and eventually be declared Unesco World Heritage Site
- Move would offer incentive to Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons, Moon tells UN summit
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
Trump and Moon discuss another North Korea summit but ‘what’s going to come out of it’?
- Trump and Moon reaffirmed pledge not to use force against North Korea, and if North Korea denuclearises, to provide a bright future for the country
- Meanwhile, talks on renewing a military cost-sharing deal with the US will begin on Tuesday in Seoul with a view to strengthening alliance
