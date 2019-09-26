Channels

Isuzu trucks bound for shipment at a port in Yokohama, Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

Japan Inc puts positive spin on partial trade deal with US but is still worried about Trump

  • Most political and industry leaders cheered the short-term guarantees for key Japanese sectors and an assurance that the US would not increase auto tariffs
  • But analysts are worried that auto imports could still be targeted as US President Donald Trump is seeking re-election next year
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:43pm, 26 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
East Asia

Donald Trump says Japan trade deal will be ‘tremendous for farmers’

  • Coming to terms with Japan is especially important because Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership on his fourth day in office
  • Leaving the TPP meant American farmers in particular faced higher tariffs for their sales to Japan than US trading partners
Topic |   Trade
The Washington Post

Updated: 12:44pm, 18 Sep, 2019

