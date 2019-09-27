A father holds his daughter during a flight. Photo: Handout
Japan Airlines offers passengers a seat map to avoid babies on board – will others follow suit?
- AirAsia X sells a quiet zone where children under 10 are not allowed, and Singapore-based Scoot has an ‘exclusive and silent’ section on its Boeing 787 Dreamliners barring kids under 12
- Japan Airlines’ move, however, appears to be new and the first example of an airline showing where a child will be sitting on a map
Topic | Aviation
Travellers queue to go through a security check before entering Hong Kong International Airport earlier this month following anti-government protests. With travel to and from the city down sharply, airlines have slashed fares to fill seats. Photo: Sam Tsang
Air fares plunge amid Hong Kong protests, to as low as US$153 for return flight to Los Angeles
- Fares from Hong Kong have hit unprecedented lows amid the drop in tourism caused by anti-government protests which led to a partial shutdown of city’s airport
- Cathay Pacific has Vancouver flights for under US$550 and Air France flights to Paris for under US$500; tickets to Brunei can be had for under US$240
Topic | Hong Kong protests
