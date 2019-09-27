A Japanese helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the Izumo. Photo: AP
Japan indicates China is bigger threat than North Korea in latest defence review
- For the first time, Japan’s Defence White Paper had a section on China right after the US, pushing North Korea into third position. Russia was fourth.
- China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative was identified as an emerging strategic threat, with suggestions China could use this to push its army into the Indian and Pacific Oceans
The uninhabited islands are known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan and US drills simulate response to a seaborne invasion, reflecting anxieties about China
- Japan and China have been involved in a long-running dispute over the sovereignty of a small archipelago between the nations
- The military exercises underline Japan’s resolve to protect the integrity of its territory
