A Japanese helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the Izumo. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan indicates China is bigger threat than North Korea in latest defence review

  • For the first time, Japan’s Defence White Paper had a section on China right after the US, pushing North Korea into third position. Russia was fourth.
  • China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative was identified as an emerging strategic threat, with suggestions China could use this to push its army into the Indian and Pacific Oceans
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Updated: 11:28am, 27 Sep, 2019

The uninhabited islands are known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japan and US drills simulate response to a seaborne invasion, reflecting anxieties about China

  • Japan and China have been involved in a long-running dispute over the sovereignty of a small archipelago between the nations
  • The military exercises underline Japan’s resolve to protect the integrity of its territory
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 9:49pm, 19 Sep, 2019

