Kobe is prized for its flavour, tenderness and fatty, marbled texture. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s prized Kobe beef will be DNA tested to guard against fakes
- The meat is prized for its flavour, tenderness and fatty, marbled texture and served as steak, sukiyaki or teppanyaki
- Kobe beef is widely considered one of the top three brands in the country, along with Matsusaka and Omi beef
Topic | Japan
A man walks past an advert featuring Japanese and South Korean flags in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Patriotism vs pay packet: Japan-South Korea tensions test migrant workers
- Japan has offered myriad opportunities for young South Koreans struggling to secure a foot on the career ladder in recent years
- But diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours threaten to derail the plans of some jobseekers
Topic | Japan
