SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Kobe is prized for its flavour, tenderness and fatty, marbled texture. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan’s prized Kobe beef will be DNA tested to guard against fakes

  • The meat is prized for its flavour, tenderness and fatty, marbled texture and served as steak, sukiyaki or teppanyaki
  • Kobe beef is widely considered one of the top three brands in the country, along with Matsusaka and Omi beef
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:46pm, 27 Sep, 2019

A man walks past an advert featuring Japanese and South Korean flags in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Politics

Patriotism vs pay packet: Japan-South Korea tensions test migrant workers

  • Japan has offered myriad opportunities for young South Koreans struggling to secure a foot on the career ladder in recent years
  • But diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours threaten to derail the plans of some jobseekers
Topic |   Japan
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 8:40am, 27 Sep, 2019

