Then French President Jacques Chirac, right, meets Sumo World Champion Dohgorsuren Dagvadorj, known as Yakuzona in Japan, at the Elysee Palace in 2007. Photo: EPA
Shiraku! Japan mourns Jacques Chirac, late French president and sumo superfan
- For many in Japan, the charismatic former statesman will be remembered less for his Iraq war opposition than his abiding love for the sport of sumo
- He helped organise the first sumo tournament in Paris, bringing wrestlers to the French capital in 1986 and then again in 1995
Former French President Jacques Chirac, who has died at age 86. Photo: AP
