A worker test seafood for radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s embassy in South Korea begins posting radiation data to compare levels in both countries amid escalating row
- South Korea said last month that it will double the radiation testing of some Japanese food exports due to contamination fears
- Tokyo’s embassy in Seoul has responded by posting data on its website comparing the two countries’ radiation levels
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's helicopter carrier Izumo. Picture: Kyodo
South Korea not invited to Japanese naval review amid strained ties
- Seven countries, including China, the US, Britain, Canada, Australia, India and Singapore, have been invited – but not South Korea
- Ties between the two countries have been strained over history, trade and defence
