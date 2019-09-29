Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A worker test seafood for radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan’s embassy in South Korea begins posting radiation data to compare levels in both countries amid escalating row

  • South Korea said last month that it will double the radiation testing of some Japanese food exports due to contamination fears
  • Tokyo’s embassy in Seoul has responded by posting data on its website comparing the two countries’ radiation levels
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:31pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker test seafood for radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's helicopter carrier Izumo. Picture: Kyodo
East Asia

South Korea not invited to Japanese naval review amid strained ties

  • Seven countries, including China, the US, Britain, Canada, Australia, India and Singapore, have been invited – but not South Korea
  • Ties between the two countries have been strained over history, trade and defence
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:25pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force's helicopter carrier Izumo. Picture: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.