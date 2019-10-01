Performers hold up cards to form a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a mass games performance. Photo: AP
The Juche philosophy dominates and defines North Korean life. But what is it?
- Juche is even used to count the passing years: this year is Juche 108, because it’s been 108 years since national founder Kim Il-sung was born
- Although it’s been around for decades, some observers believe Juche has been embraced in recent years with renewed vigour by Kim Jong-un
Topic | North Korea
