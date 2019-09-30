Maiko, or young geisha, in Kyoto. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Kyoto targets badly behaved tourists with smartphone alerts on local manners
- Visitors staying in the city are often unaware of local customs, such as the way household rubbish is meticulously separated for recycling
- There have also been reports of bad behaviour, including tourists chasing geishas and their apprentices with cameras in the streets
Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Where are Chinese tourists going if they’re giving protest-hit Hong Kong a miss?
- Singapore has emerged one of several big winners in Southeast Asia as mainland holidaymakers eye alternatives amid Hong Kong’s escalating violence
- However, with the US-China trade war pinching purses across the region, people might be travelling, but are they spending?
