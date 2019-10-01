South Korean soldiers in front of an F-35A stealth fighter jet. photo: Bloomberg
South Korea’s F-35 fighter jets on display as President Moon Jae-in embraces show of strength
- South Korean fighter jets conducted patrol flights offshore, including over islands at the centre of a bitter territorial dispute with Japan
- North Korea has criticised the South’s weapons procurements and its joint military drills with the US military as undisguised preparations for war
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
