South Korean soldiers in front of an F-35A stealth fighter jet. photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

South Korea's F-35 fighter jets on display as President Moon Jae-in embraces show of strength

  • South Korean fighter jets conducted patrol flights offshore, including over islands at the centre of a bitter territorial dispute with Japan
  • North Korea has criticised the South's weapons procurements and its joint military drills with the US military as undisguised preparations for war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:27am, 1 Oct, 2019

South Korean soldiers in front of an F-35A stealth fighter jet. photo: Bloomberg
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in wants DMZ replaced by 'international peace zone' bordering North Korea

  • President envisions an area 4km wide that would house UN agencies and eventually be declared Unesco World Heritage Site
  • Move would offer incentive to Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons, Moon tells UN summit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:35am, 25 Sep, 2019

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
