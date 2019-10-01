Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The relocation site for the US Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma, where land reclamation work continues, in Nago, Okinawa. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

US troop relocation out of Okinawa delayed after Japanese base project hits snag

  • Construction of new facility at Oura Bay will take almost four years longer than anticipated, and cost estimate has ballooned to US$23.61 billion
  • Engineers had warned the seabed was ‘as soft as mayonnaise’, but officials pressed ahead anyway, and the base has also become ensnared in political wrangling
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 7:05pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The relocation site for the US Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma, where land reclamation work continues, in Nago, Okinawa. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The relocation site for the US Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma, where land reclamation work continues, in Nago, Okinawa. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

US troop relocation out of Okinawa delayed after Japanese base project hits snag

  • Construction of new facility at Oura Bay will take almost four years longer than anticipated, and cost estimate has ballooned to US$23.61 billion
  • Engineers had warned the seabed was ‘as soft as mayonnaise’, but officials pressed ahead anyway, and the base has also become ensnared in political wrangling
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 7:05pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The relocation site for the US Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma, where land reclamation work continues, in Nago, Okinawa. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.