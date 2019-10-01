US President Donald Trump pictured with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the North Korean side of the Demilitarised Zone in June. Photo: AP
North Korea to resume nuclear talks with US on Saturday
- North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump agreed at a meeting in the demilitarised zone on June 30 to hold working-level talks within ‘weeks’
- But the two sides have not met since, creating a deadlock in discussions aimed at ending Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
South Korean leader Moon Jae-in wants DMZ replaced by ‘international peace zone’ bordering North Korea
- President envisions an area 4km wide that would house UN agencies and eventually be declared Unesco World Heritage Site
- Move would offer incentive to Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons, Moon tells UN summit
