US President Donald Trump pictured with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the North Korean side of the Demilitarised Zone in June. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea to resume nuclear talks with US on Saturday

  • North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump agreed at a meeting in the demilitarised zone on June 30 to hold working-level talks within ‘weeks’
  • But the two sides have not met since, creating a deadlock in discussions aimed at ending Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions
Topic |   North Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:48pm, 1 Oct, 2019

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in wants DMZ replaced by ‘international peace zone’ bordering North Korea

  • President envisions an area 4km wide that would house UN agencies and eventually be declared Unesco World Heritage Site
  • Move would offer incentive to Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons, Moon tells UN summit
Topic |   Moon Jae-in
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:35am, 25 Sep, 2019

