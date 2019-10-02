Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Female protesters during a rally against ‘spy-cam porn’ in central Seoul last year. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korean spycam death: woman reportedly killed herself after being secretly filmed by doctor

  • The woman is among thousands of victims of ‘molka’, in which women are covertly filmed and the footage uploaded to websites
  • The molka crisis has sparked widespread protests in South Korea, with women marching to confirm ‘my life is not your porn’
Topic |   South Korea
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:07pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Female protesters during a rally against ‘spy-cam porn’ in central Seoul last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.