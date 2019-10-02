Female protesters during a rally against ‘spy-cam porn’ in central Seoul last year. Photo: AFP
South Korean spycam death: woman reportedly killed herself after being secretly filmed by doctor
- The woman is among thousands of victims of ‘molka’, in which women are covertly filmed and the footage uploaded to websites
- The molka crisis has sparked widespread protests in South Korea, with women marching to confirm ‘my life is not your porn’
Topic | South Korea
Female protesters during a rally against ‘spy-cam porn’ in central Seoul last year. Photo: AFP