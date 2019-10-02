Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo
Japan plans to pardon up to 600,000 criminals to mark Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
- The pardons will involve those found guilty of minor infractions at least three years ago and fined, according to officials with knowledge of the plan
- About 2.5 million people were pardoned in 1990 to celebrate the ascension to the throne of Emperor Akihito, Naruhito’s father
Topic | Japan
People in Seoul watch coverage of North Korea’s missile launch. Photo: AP
North Korean ballistic missile lands in Japan’s waters
- Pyongyang fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday morning, after agreeing to hold working-level talks with the US
- Japan said the missile possibly split into two, with one part landing in its exclusive economic zone
Topic | North Korea
