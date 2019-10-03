Buildings flooded by heavy rains caused by Typhoon Mitag in Gangneung. Photo: AFP
Six dead after Typhoon Mitag batters South Korea, triggering landslides
- In the southern port city of Busan – one of the hardest hit areas – about 600 rescue workers were trying to locate four people believed to be trapped
- More than 100 homes were flooded and over 1,500 families evacuated their houses in advance
Topic | Extreme weather
