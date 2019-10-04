North Korean roving ambassador Kim Myong-gil (centre) at Beijing international airport on Thursday before departing for Stockholm. Photo: Kyodo
Donald Trump says North Korea talks going ahead despite missile test
- Delegation headed by North Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil has landed in Sweden for denuclearisation discussions
- Analyst say latest weapons test marks significant step in Pyongyang’s nuclear programme
Topic | North Korea
People in Seoul watch coverage of North Korea’s missile launch. Photo: AP
North Korean ballistic missile lands in Japan’s waters
- Pyongyang fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday morning, after agreeing to hold working-level talks with the US
- Japan said the missile possibly split into two, with one part landing in its exclusive economic zone
