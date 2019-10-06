North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
North Korea says ‘sickening talks’ with US suspended due to ‘hostile policy’
- The chief North Korean nuclear negotiator said the discussions broke down ‘entirely because the US has not discarded its old stance and attitude’
- Many foreign experts doubt whether North Korea would completely abandon a nuclear programme that it has built after decades of struggle
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Nuclear-armed Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners. Photo: AFP
Is North Korea’s new submarine ballistic missile a threat to US?
- Military experts say the missile is not a significant threat as it would be reliant on a submarine that uses technology from decades ago
- The North’s submarine-based missile ambitions may be more about politics and having a bargaining chip in talks with the US, says analyst
Topic | North Korea
Nuclear-armed Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners. Photo: AFP