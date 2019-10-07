The four senior teachers, all in their 30s and 40s, got him in a head lock and rubbed spicy soup in his eyes. Photo: Nora Tam
Japanese teachers behind anti-bullying campaign forced younger colleague to send obscene emails, rubbed spicy soup in his eyes
- The four teachers also forced him to drink alcohol, got him in a headlock and made him send obscene email messages to other female members of staff
- As a result of his treatment, the male teacher in his 20s stopped going to work after developing mental health problems
