US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump hails victory for American farmers as US and Japan sign limited trade deal
- Agreement will lead Japan to eliminate or reduce tariffs on an additional US$7 billion of US food and agricultural products
- In return, Washington has agreed to cut US tariffs on US$40 million in Japanese agricultural goods and to ease tariff rate quotas on beef
Topic | US-ally trade wars
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
Mexico has gained ground on China, the US’ biggest supplier, during the trade war. Photo: AP
Trade war: US imports from China slump, while Mexico benefits
- US imports from China down 12.5 per cent for the first eight months of the year, while imports from Mexico rise 5.5 per cent
- Despite it being a big winner in the trade war, Vietnam’s exports are expected to slow this year
Topic | China economy
Mexico has gained ground on China, the US’ biggest supplier, during the trade war. Photo: AP