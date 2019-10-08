Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Donald Trump hails victory for American farmers as US and Japan sign limited trade deal

  • Agreement will lead Japan to eliminate or reduce tariffs on an additional US$7 billion of US food and agricultural products
  • In return, Washington has agreed to cut US tariffs on US$40 million in Japanese agricultural goods and to ease tariff rate quotas on beef
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:34am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama in front of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mexico has gained ground on China, the US’ biggest supplier, during the trade war. Photo: AP
Global Economy

Trade war: US imports from China slump, while Mexico benefits

  • US imports from China down 12.5 per cent for the first eight months of the year, while imports from Mexico rise 5.5 per cent
  • Despite it being a big winner in the trade war, Vietnam’s exports are expected to slow this year
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:00am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mexico has gained ground on China, the US’ biggest supplier, during the trade war. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.