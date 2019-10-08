Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement draws world leaders but South Korea’s President Moon will be missing
- Naruhito is the grandson of emperor Hirohito, who many South Koreans hold responsible for the invasion and brutal subjugation of the Korean peninsula
- Deep divisions remain between Seoul and Tokyo, dating to the period of Japanese colonial rule but exacerbated by the more recent trade dispute
Topic | Royalty
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo