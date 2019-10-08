Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lee Jae-yong will continue to run Samsung Electronics with the title of vice-chairman. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to give up board seat before bribery probe

  • Lee will not extend his term but will continue running the company with the title of vice-chairman
  • He is putting some distance between himself and South Korea’s largest conglomerate ahead of a re-trial over bribery charges that could land him back in jail
Topic |   Samsung Electronics
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:23pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lee Jae-yong will continue to run Samsung Electronics with the title of vice-chairman. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.