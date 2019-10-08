Lee Jae-yong will continue to run Samsung Electronics with the title of vice-chairman. Photo: EPA-EFE
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to give up board seat before bribery probe
- Lee will not extend his term but will continue running the company with the title of vice-chairman
- He is putting some distance between himself and South Korea’s largest conglomerate ahead of a re-trial over bribery charges that could land him back in jail
Topic | Samsung Electronics
Lee Jae-yong will continue to run Samsung Electronics with the title of vice-chairman. Photo: EPA-EFE