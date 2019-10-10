Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled
- Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
- Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
Topic | Japan
Japanese officials rescue North Korean fishermen off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Photo: AP
Can Japan stop ‘aggressive’ North Korean fishing boats in their tracks?
- Coast Guard rescued 60 North Koreans earlier this week after sinking their boat about 350km off the Noto peninsula
- Tough tactics have broad support – indeed, many in Japan have urged an even more ruthless approach
