Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled

  • Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
  • Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:45pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
Japanese officials rescue North Korean fishermen off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Photo: AP
East Asia

Can Japan stop ‘aggressive’ North Korean fishing boats in their tracks?

  • Coast Guard rescued 60 North Koreans earlier this week after sinking their boat about 350km off the Noto peninsula
  • Tough tactics have broad support – indeed, many in Japan have urged an even more ruthless approach
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:38pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Japanese officials rescue North Korean fishermen off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Photo: AP
