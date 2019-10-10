A travel warning sign about possible train suspensions at Hamamatsu railway station. Photo: Reuters
Japan travel chaos expected as flight cancellations set to hit Tokyo airports ahead of Typhoon Hagibis
- Storm projected to make landfall in Japan on Saturday, bringing torrential rain, high waves and storm surges
- Service suspensions by transport operators come as Japan still recovers from devastating storm only a month ago
Topic | Japan
Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled
- Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
- Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
Topic | Japan
