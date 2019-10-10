Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A travel warning sign about possible train suspensions at Hamamatsu railway station. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan travel chaos expected as flight cancellations set to hit Tokyo airports ahead of Typhoon Hagibis

  • Storm projected to make landfall in Japan on Saturday, bringing torrential rain, high waves and storm surges
  • Service suspensions by transport operators come as Japan still recovers from devastating storm only a month ago
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:18am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A travel warning sign about possible train suspensions at Hamamatsu railway station. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled

  • Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
  • Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 10:24pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.