Public prosecutor of Besancon Etienne Manteaux. Photo: Agence France-Presse
East Asia

France seeks extradition of Chilean man suspected of killing Japanese ex-girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki

  • Narumi Kurosaki, a student in France who disappeared in 2016, was last seen dining with her Chilean ex, Nicolas Zepeda, at a restaurant
  • Investigators are convinced Kurosaki was killed by Zepeda in a jealous rage, but her body was never found
Topic | Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:00am, 11 Oct, 2019

Public prosecutor of Besancon Etienne Manteaux. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Johanna's grief-stricken mother with a picture of her daughter. Photo: AFP
Europe

French woman stabbed 14 times, 'killed by partner in front of their three children'

  • The man, 37, attacked the 27-year-old woman during a dispute outside a supermarket in Le Havre on Monday, prosecutors said
Topic | France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:10am, 19 Sep, 2019

Johanna's grief-stricken mother with a picture of her daughter. Photo: AFP
