Public prosecutor of Besancon Etienne Manteaux. Photo: Agence France-Presse
France seeks extradition of Chilean man suspected of killing Japanese ex-girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki
- Narumi Kurosaki, a student in France who disappeared in 2016, was last seen dining with her Chilean ex, Nicolas Zepeda, at a restaurant
- Investigators are convinced Kurosaki was killed by Zepeda in a jealous rage, but her body was never found
Topic | Crime
Johanna's grief-stricken mother with a picture of her daughter. Photo: AFP
French woman stabbed 14 times, ‘killed by partner in front of their three children’
- The man, 37, attacked the 27-year-old woman during a dispute outside a supermarket in Le Havre on Monday, prosecutors said
Topic | France
