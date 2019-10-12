Channels

Strong winds hit as Typhoon Hagibis approaches Suzuka, central Japan. Photo: AP
East Asia

People urged to evacuate as Super Typhoon Hagibis on course to lash Japan

  • Hagibis is forecast to land in central or eastern Japan on Saturday evening and bring ‘brutal winds and violent seas’ to large swathes of the country
  • Hundreds of thousands of households in Japan have been advised to evacuate due to fears of flooding
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16am, 12 Oct, 2019

Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled

  • Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
  • Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 1:36am, 11 Oct, 2019

Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
