Strong winds hit as Typhoon Hagibis approaches Suzuka, central Japan. Photo: AP
People urged to evacuate as Super Typhoon Hagibis on course to lash Japan
- Hagibis is forecast to land in central or eastern Japan on Saturday evening and bring ‘brutal winds and violent seas’ to large swathes of the country
- Hundreds of thousands of households in Japan have been advised to evacuate due to fears of flooding
Topic | Extreme weather
Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled
- Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
- Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
Topic | Japan
