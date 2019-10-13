A local resident is rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Forces soldiers in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Typhoon Hagibis: military deployed after monster storm smashes Japan
- At least 11 people have been killed as a result of powerful Typhoon Hagibis
- Japan v Scotland game to go ahead at World Cup in wake of typhoon
Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled
- Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
- Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
