A local resident is rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Forces soldiers in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Typhoon Hagibis: military deployed after monster storm smashes Japan

  • At least 11 people have been killed as a result of powerful Typhoon Hagibis
  • Japan v Scotland game to go ahead at World Cup in wake of typhoon
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:52am, 13 Oct, 2019

A local resident is rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Forces soldiers in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled

  • Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
  • Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 1:36am, 11 Oct, 2019

Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
